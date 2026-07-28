Turkish, Sudanese foreign ministers meet in Ankara

Turkish, Sudanese foreign ministers meet in Ankara

ANKARA
Turkish, Sudanese foreign ministers meet in Ankara

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Sudanese counterpart Muhyiddin Salim in the capital Ankara, according to Turkish diplomatic sources on July 28.

The two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation between the Diplomacy Academy of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Diplomatic Institute of Sudan's Foreign and International Cooperation Ministry.

No further detail on the meeting was provided by the officials.

Sudan , Talks,

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