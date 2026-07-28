Turkish, Sudanese foreign ministers meet in Ankara

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Sudanese counterpart Muhyiddin Salim in the capital Ankara, according to Turkish diplomatic sources on July 28.
The two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation between the Diplomacy Academy of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Diplomatic Institute of Sudan's Foreign and International Cooperation Ministry.
No further detail on the meeting was provided by the officials.
Türkiye will provide eligible organizations supporting the digital, lean and green transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises with annual grants of up to 6.5 million Turkish Liras for 10 years, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.
National athlete and freediving world record holder Şahika Ercümen has become the champion after winning two gold medals at the Open Water Free Diving Turkish Championship and national team tryouts held in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Kaş district.