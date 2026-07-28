Guterres vows full support for renewed efforts as he meets Cypriot leaders

NICOSIA

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, speaks to the press after his meeting with Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, in divided capital Nicosia, Greek Cyprus, on July 28, 2026. (AP Photo)

The United Nations will “do everything possible” to support efforts by Cyprus’ two communities to reach a settlement, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on July 28, as he met with the leaders on the ethnically divided island.

“We are determined to do everything we can to support the two communities in their search for a solution,” Guterres said, before his meeting with Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman.

The U.N. chief arrived on the divided island on July 27. He began the second day of his visit with talks with Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides before crossing to the Turkish Cypriot side for his meeting with Erhürman.

Later in the day, Guterres is scheduled to meet representatives of civil society and other stakeholders before hosting both leaders for a joint dinner aimed at fostering dialogue.

He will hold a trilateral meeting with Erhürman and Christodoulides on July 29, after which he will address a joint press conference.

Guterres on July 28 stressed that any comprehensive settlement would also depend on the constructive engagement of the guarantor powers.

“We are fully aware that a solution also requires the contribution of the guarantor countries. Therefore, we attach great importance to providing every possible contribution that will enhance the well-being of both communities and strengthen their determination to achieve a settlement,” he said.

He added that the U.N. will continue supporting every initiative capable of advancing the current window of opportunity.

Erhürman, in turn, welcomed the secretary-general’s efforts and expressed confidence that the U.N. recognized the Turkish Cypriot people’s commitment to a fair and lasting settlement.

The visit marks the first by a sitting U.N. secretary-general to Cyprus in 16 and a half years. The last serving U.N. chief to visit the island was Ban Ki-moon, who traveled there in early 2010.

The two rival leaders first met in December 2025, when, in the presence of Guterres’ personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin, they signaled a renewed commitment to reviving the long-stalled Cyprus peace process.

Holguin held separate meetings with both leaders on July 28 ahead of Guterres’ engagements.

“The mission of the secretary-general is to facilitate and encourage both the people and the leaders to look ahead to negotiations. I hope we can make some progress,” Holguin said.