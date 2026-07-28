Türkiye,US discuss expanding tourism, cultural cooperation

ANKARA

Türkiye and the United States have explored ways to deepen cooperation in tourism, cultural heritage preservation and the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural artifacts, as senior officials met in the capital Ankara to strengthen cultural ties between the two allies.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy met with U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack at the ministry to discuss ongoing collaboration in culture and tourism, according to a ministry statement.

The talks focused on boosting two-way tourism, protecting cultural heritage and expanding joint efforts to combat the illegal trafficking of cultural property. The two sides also reviewed opportunities to enhance dialogue and strengthen cultural ties through broader cooperation.

Following the meeting, Ersoy said the discussions comprehensively addressed cultural and tourism cooperation within the framework of the longstanding relationship between Türkiye and the United States. He added that both sides exchanged views on initiatives that could further reinforce dialogue and cultural links between the two countries, thanking Barrack for what he described as a productive visit.

Barrack echoed the positive tone of the meeting, highlighting Türkiye’s rich history, cultural diversity, hospitality and geography as key assets that make the country a distinctive global tourism destination.

The U.S. envoy also praised Ersoy’s leadership in maintaining and strengthening Türkiye’s position in the highly competitive international tourism sector, emphasizing the importance of effectively promoting the country’s cultural and historical wealth to global audiences.

Barrack, who also serves as U.S. special presidential envoy for Syria and Iraq, held separate talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara on the same day.

He said the meeting with Fidan focused on the U.S.-Türkiye partnership and the two countries’ shared interests in regional stability, security and prosperity. Turkish diplomatic sources did not disclose further details.