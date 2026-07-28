Emma Roberts ties the knot with Cody John in Idaho

Emma Roberts ties the knot with Cody John in Idaho

LOS ANGELES
Emma Roberts ties the knot with Cody John in Idaho

Roberts and John first made their relationship public in 2022.

Hollywood actress Emma Roberts has married actor Cody John in a private outdoor wedding.


The “American Horror Story” star and John exchanged vows on July 25 at a private estate in Sun Valley, Idaho. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends, including Roberts’ aunt, Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts, and her husband Danny Moder, according to reports.


Roberts, 35, wore a vintage-inspired white wedding gown designed by Monique Lhuillier, while John, 36, chose a classic suit for the ceremony. The actress worked with the designer for months to create a custom dress reflecting her love for old Hollywood style.


The couple first made their relationship public in 2022 and announced their engagement in July 2024. They have largely kept their romance away from the spotlight while occasionally sharing moments from their relationship.


Roberts, the daughter of actor Eric Roberts, became widely known for her roles in television series such as “Unfabulous” and “American Horror Story,” as well as films including “Scream 4” and “Nerve.” She also has a son, Rhodes, from her previous relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund.


The wedding adds another high-profile celebrity celebration to this year’s Hollywood calendar, attracting attention with its intimate setting and vintage-inspired fashion choices.

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