Türkiye’s defense industry key to NATO deterrence, says aerospace CEO

LONDON

NATO’s deterrence increasingly depends on industrial capacity, resilient supply chains and joint technology development alongside military strength, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) CEO Mehmet Demiroğlu has said.

Demiroğlu spoke at a July 27 panel at Chatham House in London titled “Perspectives from Ankara: The security and defence implications of the NATO Summit.”

The event examined the alliance’s changing security needs, defense investment and cooperation among member states’ industries.

Describing the emerging approach as “NATO 3.0,” Demiroğlu said defense spending should be assessed not only by the size of national budgets but also by the capabilities developed to address specific threats.

Under this model, sustainable production, technological superiority and joint industrial projects have become key elements of collective deterrence, he said.

“Türkiye is making a strategic contribution to NATO’s future security architecture,” Demiroğlu said, citing the country’s technology development capacity, engineering expertise and defense industry ecosystem.

He said TUSAŞ supports this role through domestically developed platforms, engineering infrastructure and production capacity, adding that Türkiye now supplies systems not only for its own defense needs but also for friendly and allied countries.

“We want to see a stronger NATO with contributions from both sides of the Atlantic,” he said, stressing the importance of deeper transatlantic cooperation.

Demiroğlu cited Spain’s HÜRJET program as an example of Türkiye’s growing role in the European and NATO defense ecosystem.

Spain has contracted for 30 aircraft under an integrated combat training program led by Airbus in cooperation with Turkish Aerospace.

The Spanish version of the aircraft will be designated SAETA II.

HÜRJET can be adapted to different user requirements and NATO standards, Demiroğlu said, adding that cost-effective systems capable of rapid production and adjustment to operational needs were gaining importance alongside advanced platforms.