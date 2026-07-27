Indonesia bank chief quits, adding uncertainty to struggling economy

Indonesia bank chief quits, adding uncertainty to struggling economy

JAKARTA
Indonesia bank chief quits, adding uncertainty to struggling economy

Governor of Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo presents his paper on monetary policy during an annual meeting in Jakarta on Nov. 28, 2025. (Photo by AFP)

Indonesia's central bank governor has resigned early, the government said July 27, deepening uncertainty as the country grapples with a weakening currency and other economic woes brought on by the Middle East war.

President Prabowo Subianto has accepted the resignation of Perry Warjiyo, who had served as Bank Indonesia's governor since 2018, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi told reporters in Jakarta.

Perry, whose second term was meant to expire in 2028, cited unspecified personal reasons for the surprise resignation, which he tendered on July 25.

The bank's senior deputy governor, Destry Damayanti, has been appointed interim governor, said Prasetyo.

In a bid to bolster the rupiah, Bank Indonesia has lifted its key interest rate by 100 basis points this year to 5.75 percent.

Deni Friawan, a researcher at the Jakarta-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said Perry's surprise resignation could spook investors.

"Markets dislike surprises," he told AFP.

"When a central bank governor steps down unexpectedly, investors naturally question the future direction of monetary policy, inflation control, and exchange rate management."

Analysts say the choice of Perry's permanent replacement will be closely watched.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy is a net oil importer, but the government has insisted on leaving the price of heavily subsidised fuel unchanged despite mounting pressure on the public purse.

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