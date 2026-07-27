Türkiye’s services and construction confidence rise in July, retail trade confidence falls

Türkiye’s services and construction confidence rise in July, retail trade confidence falls

ANKARA
Türkiye’s services and construction confidence rise in July, retail trade confidence falls

The seasonally adjusted confidence index increased in the services and construction sectors in July compared with the previous month, while declining in the retail trade sector, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on July 27.


The confidence index rose 1.4 percent month-on-month to 112 in the services sector and 0.6 percent to 83.5 in the construction sector. The retail trade confidence index fell 1.6 percent to 111.


In the services sector, the business situation over the past three months increased 0.5 percent from June, while demand for services over the same period decreased 0.2 percent. Expectations for demand over the next three months rose 3.7 percent.


In the retail trade sector, the volume of business and sales over the past three months declined 0.5 percent, current inventory levels decreased 0.1 percent, and expectations for business activity and sales over the next three months fell 3.8 percent.


In the construction sector, the current level of registered orders increased 3.9 percent compared with the previous month, while expectations for total employment over the next three months decreased 2.3 percent.


Confidence indices range between 0 and 200. A reading above 100 indicates an optimistic outlook, while a reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

    Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

  2. Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye on Erdoğan’s invitation

    Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye on Erdoğan’s invitation

  3. Zelensky in UK for first meeting with Burnham

    Zelensky in UK for first meeting with Burnham

  4. Nusaybin-Qamishli border crossing to open in 3 months: Syrian official

    Nusaybin-Qamishli border crossing to open in 3 months: Syrian official

  5. Chad says will withdraw from the International Criminal Court

    Chad says will withdraw from the International Criminal Court
Recommended
Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year

Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year
Urban transformation boost drives record construction employment in Türkiye

Urban transformation boost drives record construction employment in Türkiye
Indonesia bank chief quits, adding uncertainty to struggling economy

Indonesia bank chief quits, adding uncertainty to struggling economy
AstraZeneca quarterly net profit rises on strong cancer drug sales

AstraZeneca quarterly net profit rises on strong cancer drug sales
Türkiye expands satellite reach into Mideast through Qatar partnership

Türkiye expands satellite reach into Mideast through Qatar partnership
Defense and aerospace drive half of Ankara’s export growth in first half

Defense and aerospace drive half of Ankara’s export growth in first half
WORLD Germanys Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

Chancellor Friedrich Merz on July 27 named a new transport minister, completing a chaotic cabinet reshuffle sparked by a senior party member resigning over a surrogacy scandal.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year

Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has revised its air passenger forecast to nearly 259 million this year — a 4.6 percent increase over its previous estimate of 249 million.
SPORTS Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

National athlete and freediving world record holder Şahika Ercümen has become the champion after winning two gold medals at the Open Water Free Diving Turkish Championship and national team tryouts held in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Kaş district.
﻿