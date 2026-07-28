6,000 baby loggerhead turtles reach sea in Muğla

MUĞLA

Loggerhead turtles are safely released to the sea by DEKAMER volunteers.

Around 6,000 loggerhead turtle (Caretta caretta) hatchlings have reached the sea this season from the beaches of Dalyan and Sarıgerme in Muğla’s Ortaca district.



As part of conservation and monitoring efforts carried out in cooperation with the General Directorate for Protection of Natural Assets under the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry and the Sea Turtle Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER), loggerhead turtle nests on the Dalyan and Sarıgerme beaches are being regularly monitored.



After completing an incubation period of around 60 days, the hatchlings make their natural journey toward the blue waters of the Mediterranean. Those struggling to reach the sea are safely released with the support of DEKAMER volunteers.



During the latest inspection of a protected nest on Sarıgerme Beach, around 60 hatchlings were found to have emerged from their eggs and reached the sea.



Following the recording process by officials, visitors in the area were given the opportunity to witness the hatchlings’ journey to the water.



DEKAMER Director Professor Yakup Kaska said that witnessing hatchlings emerge from protected nests and reach the sea after nearly two months of conservation work was a great source of happiness.

Kaska said around 6,000 hatchlings had reached the sea so far this season.



“Every night, we help around 1,000 hatchlings reach the sea on average. We expect between 20,000 and 25,000 hatchlings to make it to the water by the end of the season,” he said.



Emphasizing the importance of releasing hatchlings into nature for the survival of the species, Kaska said the turtles reaching the sea today are expected to return to the beaches where they were born after around 25 years as adult females.



“Considering that only a few out of every 1,000 hatchlings are able to survive to adulthood, every hatchling that reaches the sea is of great importance for the continuation of the population,” he said.



He said that businesses supporting efforts such as protecting nests, reducing light pollution, reporting new nests and assisting in the treatment of injured sea turtles are being awarded “Turtle Friendly Business” plaques.