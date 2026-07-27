Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye on Erdoğan’s invitation

Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye on Erdoğan’s invitation

ANKARA
Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye on Erdoğan’s invitation

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi will pay an official visit to Türkiye on July 28 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced on July 27.

The two countries will review bilateral relations, with talks focusing on security, trade, energy, transportation and water management, Duran said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

Erdoğan invited al-Zaidi to Türkiye during a phone call on June 22, when the leaders discussed expanding cooperation between the two countries.

PM,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye emerges as key alternative trade and logistics hub

Türkiye emerges as key alternative trade and logistics hub
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