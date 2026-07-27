Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye on Erdoğan’s invitation

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi will pay an official visit to Türkiye on July 28 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced on July 27.
The two countries will review bilateral relations, with talks focusing on security, trade, energy, transportation and water management, Duran said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments.
Erdoğan invited al-Zaidi to Türkiye during a phone call on June 22, when the leaders discussed expanding cooperation between the two countries.
Türkiye has been preparing since 2007 to capitalize on shifting global trade routes by diversifying its logistics network and investing in alternative transport corridors, OMSAN Logistics board chairman Ergun Arıburnu said, highlighting the country’s growing role as a regional logistics hub.
National athlete and freediving world record holder Şahika Ercümen has become the champion after winning two gold medals at the Open Water Free Diving Turkish Championship and national team tryouts held in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Kaş district.