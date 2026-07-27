Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

BERLIN
Germanys Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

German Chancellor and CDU chairman Friedrich Merz addresses a press conference to announce changes in the German government and within the party, in Berlin on July 27, 2026. (AFP)

Chancellor Friedrich Merz on July 27 named a new transport minister, completing a chaotic cabinet reshuffle sparked by a senior party member resigning over a surrogacy scandal.

Steffen Bilger, 47, of Merz's conservative CDU party, will be formally appointed on July 29 to replace Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder, Merz told a press conference after a meeting of the party leadership.

Merz's intention to sack Schnieder leaked last week but according to German media no formal announcement was made because Merz's original pick for his replacement pulled out at the last minute.

Having been left in post for several days regardless, Schnieder then asked to be released from the job on July 26.

Merz told reporters on Monday he was "sorry for the situation that resulted" from Schnieder's botched dismissal and said that he has "no problem" with him.

Schnieder had faced months of criticism over his lack of effectiveness in improving Germany's ailing rail infrastructure, despite the country loosening its its traditional aversion to debt to make way for a defence and infrastructure spending boost worth hundreds of billions of euros.

Merz on Monday said he expected Bilger to "demonstrate that this enormous borrowing is justified by swift implementation — in transport projects, rail, roads, the entire infrastructure".

The cabinet reshuffle was set in motion last week when Jens Spahn, the chairman of the CDU parliamentary group, resigned amid controversy over contracting a surrogate mother to have a child.

Spahn and his husband had the child via a surrogate in the United States, despite surrogacy being illegal in Germany and vehemently opposed by the CDU.

Spahn will be replaced by Merz's chief of staff Thorsten Frei, who in turn will be replaced by current Health Minister Nina Warken.

CDU general secretary Carsten Linnemann will be the new health minister.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 50 million invasive pufferfish blocked from entering ecosystem

50 million invasive pufferfish blocked from entering ecosystem
LATEST NEWS

  1. 50 million invasive pufferfish blocked from entering ecosystem

    50 million invasive pufferfish blocked from entering ecosystem

  2. Özel says his New Party could top 40 pct support

    Özel says his New Party could top 40 pct support

  3. Pashinyan: Armenia’s EU referendum awaits formal bid

    Pashinyan: Armenia’s EU referendum awaits formal bid

  4. Sixth month on, US and Iran stuck in vicious cycle of escalation

    Sixth month on, US and Iran stuck in vicious cycle of escalation

  5. Haiti to hold elections at year-end if security conditions met: authorities

    Haiti to hold elections at year-end if security conditions met: authorities
Recommended
Pashinyan: Armenia’s EU referendum awaits formal bid

Pashinyan: Armenia’s EU referendum awaits formal bid
Sixth month on, US and Iran stuck in vicious cycle of escalation

Sixth month on, US and Iran stuck in vicious cycle of escalation
Haiti to hold elections at year-end if security conditions met: authorities

Haiti to hold elections at year-end if security conditions met: authorities
US begins review of force presence in Europe

US begins review of force presence in Europe
Japan PM says injuries, buildings collapsed in major quake

Japan PM says injuries, buildings collapsed in major quake
Zelensky to seek air defense support in US visit

Zelensky to seek air defense support in US visit
France, Spain fight wildfires ahead of fresh heatwave

France, Spain fight wildfires ahead of fresh heatwave
WORLD Pashinyan: Armenia’s EU referendum awaits formal bid

Pashinyan: Armenia’s EU referendum awaits formal bid

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on July 27 told Russian President Vladimir Putin that a referendum on his country’s accession to the EU is possible only after Yerevan submits an official bid to join the 27-member union.
ECONOMY Türkiye emerges as key alternative trade and logistics hub

Türkiye emerges as key alternative trade and logistics hub

Türkiye has been preparing since 2007 to capitalize on shifting global trade routes by diversifying its logistics network and investing in alternative transport corridors, OMSAN Logistics board chairman Ergun Arıburnu said, highlighting the country’s growing role as a regional logistics hub.
SPORTS Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

National athlete and freediving world record holder Şahika Ercümen has become the champion after winning two gold medals at the Open Water Free Diving Turkish Championship and national team tryouts held in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Kaş district.
﻿