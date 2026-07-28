Türkiye emerges as key alternative trade and logistics hub

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has been preparing since 2007 to capitalize on shifting global trade routes by diversifying its logistics network and investing in alternative transport corridors, OMSAN Logistics board chairman Ergun Arıburnu said, highlighting the country’s growing role as a regional logistics hub.

Speaking about rising geopolitical risks and disruptions affecting global supply chains, Arıburnu said countries in the Asia-Pacific region have increasingly begun seeking alternative routes to deliver goods to consumer markets.

“Türkiye started preparing for this as early as 2007. We diversified our logistics modes,” Arıburnu said. “The Middle Corridor, the Zangezur Corridor and renewed plans for the Hejaz Railway are all examples of alternative routes and modal diversification.”

He noted that tensions and conflicts in the Middle East and neighboring regions have reinforced the importance of secure trade routes, adding that “commerce always seeks safe harbors.”

According to Arıburnu, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have accelerated discussions about alternative transportation routes, while concerns also extend to other strategic chokepoints such as the Suez and Panama canals.

“Today it is Hormuz, tomorrow it could be the Suez Canal or the Panama Canal,” he said. “Countries are considering what happens when such routes, which are under the control of specific countries, become inaccessible.”

Arıburnu said Türkiye has transformed its geopolitical position into an advantage through substantial investments in railway infrastructure.

He stated that the country is no longer merely a transit route for transportation modes but is steadily becoming a logistics center where trains and large vessels arrive, cargo is transferred via feeder ships to other destinations and rail-borne freight is distributed across a wide geography, particularly Africa.

Türkiye has also invested in strategic transport links connecting the Turkic states and the Caucasus, including the Zangezur Corridor and the Middle Corridor, which Arıburnu described as routes with significant long-term growth potential.

Arıburnu stressed the importance of ports and maritime transportation for the logistics sector and said OYAK Logistics Group continues to expand its presence in both areas.

He highlighted Morocco’s Tanger Med port as a key strategic investment for OMSAN.

“This is one of the largest ports in the world,” he said. “Because we recognized its importance early, OMSAN became the first logistics company to establish operations and warehouses there.”

Arıburnu said OMSAN is the clear leader in automotive logistics in Morocco and across Africa.

“Our vision is to expand globally, and Morocco is one of Africa’s critical countries… Our goal is to access African markets through Morocco,” he said.

Assessing opportunities and challenges ahead for Türkiye’s logistics sector, Arıburnu said infrastructure investments are continuing at a significant pace.

He added that Türkiye’s human resources stand out compared with neighboring regions, including Africa, the Middle East and Europe, while the search for alternative logistics routes continues to strengthen the country’s position in global supply chains.