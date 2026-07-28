Talks continue to shield Turkish economy from EU protectionism, says minister

Türkiye is continuing comprehensive diplomatic and trade negotiations to protect Turkish industry and the economy from the impact of new protectionist trends emerging in the European Union, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.
Speaking at an event organized by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), Bolat said advances in technology, the digital economy, e-commerce and artificial intelligence are transforming countries around the world, while the global economy is entering a period marked by rising trade wars and protectionist policies.
He said Türkiye is maintaining trade negotiations with the European Union, the United States and other partners as part of efforts to expand exports of goods and services. Discussions are also continuing with the United Kingdom, Japan, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Ukraine, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
Bolat noted that the Ukrainian parliament has ratified the Free Trade Agreement between Türkiye and Ukraine. He added that negotiations with the United Kingdom are continuing to expand the existing trade agreement to cover the services sector, while free trade agreement talks with Canada have also been launched.
“In the face of new waves of protectionism in the European Union, we are continuing intensive diplomatic and trade negotiations that are multifaceted, multidimensional and inclusive of all countries to ensure that Turkish industry and our economy are not adversely affected,” Bolat said.
Türkiye will provide eligible organizations supporting the digital, lean and green transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises with annual grants of up to 6.5 million Turkish Liras for 10 years, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.
National athlete and freediving world record holder Şahika Ercümen has become the champion after winning two gold medals at the Open Water Free Diving Turkish Championship and national team tryouts held in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Kaş district.