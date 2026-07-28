Bodrum shows resilience as tourism headwinds weigh on visitor numbers

Bodrum shows resilience as tourism headwinds weigh on visitor numbers

MUĞLA  
Bodrum shows resilience as tourism headwinds weigh on visitor numbers

Despite global economic volatility, regional conflicts and weaker demand in European markets, Bodrum remained one of Türkiye’s most resilient tourism destinations during the 2026 season.

A total of 416,691 foreign visitors arrived in the resort town by air and sea during the first six months of the year. The figure represented a 2.75 percent year-on-year decline compared with the same period of 2025.

According to tourism industry representatives, Bodrum, however, continued to be among the destinations least affected by challenges facing the sector in Türkiye.

Between January and June, 296,215 foreign visitors entered through Milas-Bodrum Airport’s international terminal, while 120,476 foreign tourists arrived via Bodrum’s ports.
Tourism activity in Bodrum accelerated significantly in July, one of the busiest months of the season. Hotel occupancy rates reached around 80 percent, while the arrival of domestic and foreign visitors, together with owners of summer houses, pushed Bodrum’s total population to an estimated 800,000.

Ömer Faruk Dengiz, chairman of the Bodrum Hotel Association (BODER), said the decline does not paint a negative picture on its own, noting that the tourism season started against a backdrop of global economic and geopolitical challenges.

“Schools closed later than usual, economic slowdown in Europe, high inflation, tensions involving Iran, Israel and the U.S., and the continuing Russia-Ukraine war directly affected the tourism industry,” Dengiz said.

Dengiz added that the sector had anticipated such conditions at the beginning of the year.

“Despite this environment, Bodrum was one of the destinations least affected by tourism-related challenges across Türkiye. A 2.75 percent year-on-year decline is certainly not a success, but considering current conditions, we believe we have demonstrated significant resilience,” he said.

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