Self-Storage demand rises rapidly in Türkiye

Özge Esen- ISTANBUL

Self-storage services are expanding rapidly in Türkiye as demand continues to grow from both individuals and businesses.

The increase in demand is being driven by multiple factors, including smaller homes, reduced balcony and usable living space, urban transformation projects, earthquake-strengthening works, marriage, divorce and relocation to different cities or countries.

Companies are also increasingly turning to storage facilities as they downsize office space or seek locations to store archives and inventory.

Monthly storage fees in Türkiye currently range from 2,500 ($53) to 40,000 Turkish Liras, depending on the space rented.

According to industry representatives, the global self-storage market was valued at between $62 billion and $66 billion in 2025. In Türkiye, demand for l storage services is reported to have increased by more than 50 percent over the past year.

Batuhan Yusuf Hakan, co-founder of Troy Depo, said demand has grown rapidly over the past three years.

At Troy Depo, monthly prices start at 2,460 liras for a 1.5-cubic-meter storage unit. A 20-cubic-meter unit, large enough to accommodate the contents of an average two-bedroom apartment, costs around 10,000 liras per month, while a 30-cubic-meter unit suitable for a larger three-bedroom home costs approximately 15,000 liras per month.

Okan Artemiz, general manager of PratikDepo, said the urban transformation has contributed to higher demand as residents leaving their homes move into smaller and more affordable properties.

“We are observing an increase of more than 50 percent in demand for storage services compared with the same period last year,” Artemiz said.

Artemiz said PratikDepo charges 4,665 liras per month, excluding VAT, for a medium-sized container in Istanbul, while a large container costs 7,250 liras per month. Room-type storage units in the Levent district are priced between 12,600 and 37,800 liras per month.