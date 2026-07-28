Mercedes-Benz writes off over 700 mln euros on China woes

Mercedes-Benz writes off over 700 mln euros on China woes

BERLIN
Mercedes-Benz writes off over 700 mln euros on China woes

A giant logo of German automotive brand Mercedes-Benz is seen atop a building in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on Oct. 27, 2025. (AFP)

Premium German carmaker Mercedes-Benz July 28 reported falling profit at its car business as it wrote off over 700 million euros due to fierce competition in China.
Though overall net profit for the quarter rose 13.5 percent to 1.09 billion euros ($1.24 billion), boosted by its vans and financial services businesses, core earnings at the key cars division fell 26 percent to 909 million euros, Mercedes said, hit by competition in China.


The figure does not include a non-cash write-down of 704 million euros Mercedes booked in the value of its Chinese investments, indicating it sees lasting trouble ahead in the world’s largest car market.


Including the write-down, profit at Mercedes-Benz’s car business plummeted almost 94 percent.


“The Chinese market and customers in China remain of high strategic importance to Mercedes-Benz,” the firm said in a statement.


“Intense competition, subdued demand and the portfolio-wide model changeover continued to affect sales,” it added.


Premium German carmakers have not been spared the cutthroat Chinese competition that has also hit volume manufacturer Volkswagen.


Porsche on July 27 said another 5,000 jobs would go by 2035, bringing total announced job cuts to 9,000, and BMW last month said it would prepare cost-cutting measures after slashing its core profit margin forecast for the year to as low as one percent.


Mercedes-Benz’s vehicle deliveries in China, last year already at their lowest level since 2016, meanwhile fell a further thirty percent in the quarter, the company said.


Citing weakness in China, the carmaker said it now expected sales for the year to shrink up to 7.5 percent on the 2025 level of 132.2 billion euros, down from a previous forecast of roughly unchanged sales growth.

Germany, profits,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iraqi premier in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

Iraqi premier in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iraqi premier in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

    Iraqi premier in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

  2. Turkish, Sudanese foreign ministers meet in Ankara

    Turkish, Sudanese foreign ministers meet in Ankara

  3. Türkiye offers 10-year funding for SME transformation

    Türkiye offers 10-year funding for SME transformation

  4. Macron thanks Türkiye for wildfire support

    Macron thanks Türkiye for wildfire support

  5. Erdoğan calls disinformation a national security threat

    Erdoğan calls disinformation a national security threat
Recommended
Türkiye offers 10-year funding for SME transformation

Türkiye offers 10-year funding for SME transformation
Türkiye emerges as key alternative trade and logistics hub

Türkiye emerges as key alternative trade and logistics hub
Mamdani plans 30 pct grocery discount at city-owned shops

Mamdani plans 30 pct grocery discount at city-owned shops
Livestock farmers fear for their livelihoods as wildfires ravage Spain

Livestock farmers fear for their livelihoods as wildfires ravage Spain
Bodrum shows resilience as tourism headwinds weigh on visitor numbers

Bodrum shows resilience as tourism headwinds weigh on visitor numbers
Self-Storage demand rises rapidly in Türkiye

Self-Storage demand rises rapidly in Türkiye
WORLD Pashinyan: Armenia’s EU referendum awaits formal bid

Pashinyan: Armenia’s EU referendum awaits formal bid

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on July 27 told Russian President Vladimir Putin that a referendum on his country’s accession to the EU is possible only after Yerevan submits an official bid to join the 27-member union.
ECONOMY Türkiye offers 10-year funding for SME transformation

Türkiye offers 10-year funding for SME transformation

Türkiye will provide eligible organizations supporting the digital, lean and green transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises with annual grants of up to 6.5 million Turkish Liras for 10 years, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.
SPORTS Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

National athlete and freediving world record holder Şahika Ercümen has become the champion after winning two gold medals at the Open Water Free Diving Turkish Championship and national team tryouts held in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Kaş district.
﻿