Only 13.79 percent of workers unionized in Türkiye

ANKARA

Out of Türkiye’s 17.63 million workers, 2.43 million are members of labor unions, according to July 2026 statistics published by the Labor and Social Security Ministry.

The figures from the ministry, which were released in the Official Gazette, showed that 13.79 percent of the country’s workforce is unionized.

Among the 20 sectors covered by the statistics, the largest was trade, office, education and fine arts, employing 4.5 million workers. The metal industry followed with 1.96 million workers, while the construction sector ranked third with 1,93 million workers.

Hizmet-İş, which is organized mainly in the general services sector, including municipal and local government services, remained Türkiye’s largest labor union with 286,094 members.

Türk Metal, representing workers in the metal industry, ranked second with 264,726 members, while Öz Sağlık-İş, which organizes workers in the health and social services sector, was third with 217,776 members.