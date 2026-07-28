Only 13.79 percent of workers unionized in Türkiye

Only 13.79 percent of workers unionized in Türkiye

ANKARA  
Only 13.79 percent of workers unionized in Türkiye

 

Out of Türkiye’s 17.63 million workers, 2.43 million are members of labor unions, according to July 2026 statistics published by the Labor and Social Security Ministry.

The figures from the ministry, which were released in the Official Gazette, showed that 13.79 percent of the country’s workforce is unionized.

Among the 20 sectors covered by the statistics, the largest was trade, office, education and fine arts, employing 4.5 million workers. The metal industry followed with 1.96 million workers, while the construction sector ranked third with 1,93 million workers.

Hizmet-İş, which is organized mainly in the general services sector, including municipal and local government services, remained Türkiye’s largest labor union with 286,094 members.

Türk Metal, representing workers in the metal industry, ranked second with 264,726 members, while Öz Sağlık-İş, which organizes workers in the health and social services sector, was third with 217,776 members.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iraqi premier in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

Iraqi premier in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iraqi premier in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

    Iraqi premier in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

  2. Turkish, Sudanese foreign ministers meet in Ankara

    Turkish, Sudanese foreign ministers meet in Ankara

  3. Türkiye offers 10-year funding for SME transformation

    Türkiye offers 10-year funding for SME transformation

  4. Macron thanks Türkiye for wildfire support

    Macron thanks Türkiye for wildfire support

  5. Erdoğan calls disinformation a national security threat

    Erdoğan calls disinformation a national security threat
Recommended
Iraqi premier in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

Iraqi premier in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan
Turkish, Sudanese foreign ministers meet in Ankara

Turkish, Sudanese foreign ministers meet in Ankara
Macron thanks Türkiye for wildfire support

Macron thanks Türkiye for wildfire support
Erdoğan calls disinformation a national security threat

Erdoğan calls disinformation a national security threat
Court appoints trustee to Ahbap charity amid misconduct probe

Court appoints trustee to Ahbap charity amid misconduct probe
Turkish scientists complete 6th Arctic research expedition

Turkish scientists complete 6th Arctic research expedition
Over 47,000 illegal betting websites blocked

Over 47,000 illegal betting websites blocked
WORLD Pashinyan: Armenia’s EU referendum awaits formal bid

Pashinyan: Armenia’s EU referendum awaits formal bid

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on July 27 told Russian President Vladimir Putin that a referendum on his country’s accession to the EU is possible only after Yerevan submits an official bid to join the 27-member union.
ECONOMY Türkiye offers 10-year funding for SME transformation

Türkiye offers 10-year funding for SME transformation

Türkiye will provide eligible organizations supporting the digital, lean and green transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises with annual grants of up to 6.5 million Turkish Liras for 10 years, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.
SPORTS Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

National athlete and freediving world record holder Şahika Ercümen has become the champion after winning two gold medals at the Open Water Free Diving Turkish Championship and national team tryouts held in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Kaş district.
﻿