Academics map pollen atlas of Pervari honey

Academics map pollen atlas of Pervari honey

SİİRT
Academics map pollen atlas of Pervari honey

A researcher analyzes regional wild flora in Siirt’s Pervari district.

Academics are preparing a pollen atlas for registered Pervari honey by examining plants visited by bees across plateaus in the southeastern province of Siirt to determine its botanical origin.


Researchers from Siirt, Dicle, Şırnak and Bartın universities in Southeast Anatolia collaborate on a project characterizing bee plants and products while detecting microbial infection-based diseases. Teams collect plant samples from Guharan, Çemikari and Kovanağzı regions of Pervari district, identifying them at Siirt University Botan Herbarium. Field data will scientifically establish the honey’s origin by comparing plant pollen with samples found in honey, helping uncover the link between regional flora and bee diseases.


“We conduct studies on developing bee products, quality parameters, the beekeeping sector, diseases and plants bees visit,” Siirt University Science and Letters Faculty Dean Mehmet Fidan said.
Fidan noted they evaluate field data in labs before taking pollen samples. “We compare pollen from plants with pollen in honey to identify where bees go,” Fidan said, adding the research aims to help detect bee diseases and develop solutions.


Siirt University Agriculture Faculty Dean Behcet İnal stated that detailing the botanical structure of the southeastern province is crucial for international registration. Researchers met with local beekeepers to record plant diversity. “The main purpose is to identify all plants in areas where beekeepers operate,” İnal said.


Siirt University Beekeeping Application and Research Center Director Devran Coşkun said the atlas will strengthen geographical registration for Pervari honey, improving marketing strategies. The research will also determine the value of pollen, propolis, royal jelly and apilarnil from the region’s flora.

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