Sixth month on, US and Iran stuck in vicious cycle of escalation

TEHRAN

The conflict between the United States and Iran reached its six-month mark on July 28, with both sides remaining trapped in a cycle of military confrontation and stalled diplomacy, leaving the broader regional outlook shrouded in uncertainty.

The conflict began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Tehran, killing several senior figures, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The strikes triggered a prolonged cycle of retaliatory attacks, intermittent diplomatic contacts, failed attempts at reaching a settlement and renewed hostilities, deepening tensions between the longtime adversaries.

Six months on, key issues remain unresolved, particularly the future security of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the broader question of who will ultimately control one of the world’s most strategically vital waterways.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on July 27 that Tehran is not currently engaged in any direct or indirect negotiations with Washington, despite the pause in large-scale fighting.

“Regional mediators may occasionally relay messages from the American side concerning recent developments. However, Iran is not participating in any negotiations with the United States at this stage,”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters during his weekly press briefing.

He also dismissed speculation that Tehran had sought to reopen talks, describing such claims as “baseless narratives periodically promoted by the other side.”

The latest escalation followed the collapse of diplomatic efforts earlier this month after the two countries failed to bridge their differences over the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said U.S. President Donald Trump was deliberately leaving room for diplomacy, signaling that Washington had not entirely abandoned the possibility of renewed engagement with Tehran.

Analysts, however, argue that months of sustained military pressure have failed to alter Iran’s strategic calculations and are unlikely to compel Tehran to accept Washington’s conditions.

“U.S. strategy remains essentially the same as five months prior,” Brandon Carr of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft told Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency.

Jason Campbell, a former Pentagon official, argued that Washington still lacks a coherent long-term strategy.

“The Trump administration is yet to articulate a comprehensive strategic vision for what this war was set to accomplish,” Campbell said.

Ibrahim Jalal, a senior researcher and policy advisor, said that Iran can maintain this slow-paced war for many months.

“The Iranian military is thought to still retain significant missile and drone stockpiles. It has recently fired at less than 40 percent of the daily average of the 40-day war and with notable precision and lethality,” he stated.

He said that access to most of its underground missile cities and facilities has been restored, and the lessons from the 40-day war have been incorporated.