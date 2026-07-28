Over 47,000 illegal betting websites blocked

ANKARA

(AA)

In a coordinated crackdown by the Interior Ministry against illegal online betting, authorities have blocked more than 47,000 websites this year.

According to information obtained by Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency from the ministry sources, illegal online betting activities on the internet and social media platforms are being monitored through “cyber patrol” operations conducted 24/7 by the cybercrime units of the police department and the gendarmerie.

Cyber teams are using technological capabilities to investigate illegal betting sites, accounts promoting these sites, and digital traces linked to their payment systems.

Legal and administrative actions are being taken against websites and accounts found to be involved in criminal activity.

The Interior Ministry has conducted 680 operations targeting illegal online betting since the beginning of the year.

Investigators are targeting not only illegal betting operators, but also their associates and anyone moving the funds.

Bank accounts, e-money accounts and cryptocurrency accounts used by illegal betting websites to continue their operations are also being investigated as part of the technical work and financial audits conducted by cybercrime teams.

As part of an operation to combat illegal gambling ahead of the World Cup final, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek reported that authorities had identified over 6,000 bank accounts linked to illicit betting. To ensure immediate action, simultaneous official notices were issued to banks to freeze these accounts the moment the final match began.