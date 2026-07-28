Pashinyan: Armenia’s EU referendum awaits formal bid

Pashinyan: Armenia’s EU referendum awaits formal bid

YEREVAN
Pashinyan: Armenia’s EU referendum awaits formal bid

 

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on July 27 told Russian President Vladimir Putin that a referendum on his country’s accession to the EU is possible only after Yerevan submits an official bid to join the 27-member union.

“Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized that holding a referendum is practically possible only after Armenia submits an official application to the European Union for EU membership and makes the topic substantive,” a statement by Pashinyan’s office said after a phone call between Pashinyan and Putin.

The statement said Pashinyan’s remarks came with regards to the topic of holding such a referendum in Armenia, which it said is also written in a joint statement adopted after a Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) leaders meeting in May.

Following the EAEU meeting in the Kazakh capital Astana on May 29, the Russian president, as well as the presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, said in a joint statement that they shared the need to hold a nationwide referendum in the South Caucasus nation on EU accession or continued EAEU membership “as soon as possible.”

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