Pashinyan: Armenia’s EU referendum awaits formal bid

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on July 27 told Russian President Vladimir Putin that a referendum on his country’s accession to the EU is possible only after Yerevan submits an official bid to join the 27-member union.
“Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized that holding a referendum is practically possible only after Armenia submits an official application to the European Union for EU membership and makes the topic substantive,” a statement by Pashinyan’s office said after a phone call between Pashinyan and Putin.
The statement said Pashinyan’s remarks came with regards to the topic of holding such a referendum in Armenia, which it said is also written in a joint statement adopted after a Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) leaders meeting in May.
Following the EAEU meeting in the Kazakh capital Astana on May 29, the Russian president, as well as the presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, said in a joint statement that they shared the need to hold a nationwide referendum in the South Caucasus nation on EU accession or continued EAEU membership “as soon as possible.”
Türkiye will provide eligible organizations supporting the digital, lean and green transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises with annual grants of up to 6.5 million Turkish Liras for 10 years, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.
National athlete and freediving world record holder Şahika Ercümen has become the champion after winning two gold medals at the Open Water Free Diving Turkish Championship and national team tryouts held in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Kaş district.