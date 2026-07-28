Iraqi premier in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi with an official ceremony in Ankara on July 28 ahead of talks on bilateral relations and regional developments.

Al-Zaidi arrived at the Presidential Complex in Beştepe accompanied by mounted guards. The two countries’ national anthems were played during a 21-gun salute before the Iraqi premier greeted the guard of honor.

Al-Zaidi is visiting Türkiye at Erdoğan’s invitation.

The two leaders were scheduled to hold one-on-one and delegation-level talks, followed by the signing of agreements and a joint news conference.

The discussions were expected to cover security, trade, energy, transport and water management.

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office said economic cooperation, investment, joint infrastructure projects and the implementation of existing agreements would also be addressed.