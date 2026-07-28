Türkiye offers 10-year funding for SME transformation

ANKARA

Türkiye will provide eligible organizations supporting the digital, lean and green transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises with annual grants of up to 6.5 million Turkish Liras for 10 years, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.

The funding will be administered by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization of Türkiye (KOSGEB) under its Sectoral Development Center Support Program.

Speaking at the 11th Productivity Project Awards ceremony in Ankara, Kacır said the program would strengthen organizations providing SMEs with training, consultancy, technology adaptation and process improvement services.

Türkiye also plans to increase the number of model factories from 12 to 16 by the end of 2027, he said.

The existing factories have conducted more than 800 Learn-Transform programs, carried out 220 implementation projects and trained over 3,000 participants. Businesses receiving their services have recorded productivity gains of up to 76 percent, according to Kacır.

The minister said Türkiye’s real output per employee rose 105 percent between 2002 and 2025, around 3.5 times the OECD average. Industrial output per hour worked increased 5.1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026.

Projects reaching the final stage of the productivity awards generated 3.7 billion liras in savings for public institutions and businesses. Process improvements and lower investment costs also freed up around 611 million liras in one-off budget resources.

A jury selected 72 finalists from 451 applications submitted in 2025 and presented awards to 28 projects across 10 categories.

Kacır said the projects prevented more than 25,000 tons of carbon emissions annually and saved around 114,000 cubic meters of water.