Türkiye eyes nuclear olympiad medals

JEDDAH

Türkiye will compete for the first time in the third International Nuclear Science Olympiad in the Saudi city of Jeddah from Aug. 2 to 9.

Organized to strengthen international cooperation in nuclear science education, the event will host the Turkish team as competitors after the country participated as an observer last year.

Students from Istanbul Private Bahçeşehir Science and Technology High School earned the right to represent the country following a selection process involving 30 schools nationwide.

The team completed a two-day practical training in the capital at the Nuclear Energy Research Institute (NÜKEN) under the Turkish Energy, Nuclear and Mineral Research Agency (TENMAK), the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said.

Trainees studied a competition syllabus covering atom structure, the nucleus, radiation, fission, fusion, environmental radioactivity, radiation risks, radiation safety and application areas of nuclear and radiation technologies.

“We prepared very well for this process. We hope to achieve great success,” student Ömer Akan said. Akan said they are honored to represent Türkiye and thanked the minister.

“We are excited to bring medals to our country,” student Mert Andaç Kara said.