Wildfires force Clooney’s family to evacuate home

PARIS

The couple purchased their estate in France in 2021, and have been living there with their children.

George Clooney and his family have been forced to evacuate their home in southeastern France because of a wildfire burning nearby, his agent said on July 31.



The Hollywood star behind the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise and other films made the statement in a letter to Didier Bremond, the mayor of the town of Brignoles, some 90 kilometers east of Marseille, publicist Guido Gotz told The Associated Press in an email.



Addressed “Dear Didier,” the letter said Clooney and his wife Amal, a human rights lawyer, had “no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment.” But as they evacuate Brignoles they wanted to assure Bremond that, whatever happens to the community, “we’ll be part of making it whole,” the letter said.



The fire near Brignoles broke out on July 29 afternoon and burned some 100 hectares, local officials said.

The blaze was far smaller than a vast inferno that has swept up the region around Bordeaux in southwestern France in recent days.



About 700 residents were evacuated and were allowed to return to their homes on July 30 after the fire was brought under control, they added.



The French government in December announced that the Clooneys along with their twins Ella and Alexander were awarded French citizenship. The couple purchased their estate in France in 2021, and have been living there with their children.



In an interview with Esquire last October, Clooney described their “farm in France” as their primary residence.