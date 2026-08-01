A101 operator takes control of CarrefourSA

A101 operator takes control of CarrefourSA

ISTANBUL
A101 operator takes control of CarrefourSA

 

Yeni Mağazacılık, the Aydın Group company that operates discount retailer A101, has completed its acquisition of an 89.28 percent controlling stake in CarrefourSA.

The transaction closed on July 31, a day after Türkiye’s Competition Board granted conditional approval, CarrefourSA said in a filing with the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

The stake comprised the 57.12 percent holding of Sabancı Holding and the 32.16 percent owned by Carrefour Nederland B.V. Both companies have now fully exited CarrefourSA, whose control has passed to Yeni Mağazacılık.

CarrefourSA and A101 will continue operating independently within Aydın Group, retaining their brand identities and separate management structures, a company statement said.

The retailers will also remain focused on different market segments.

CarrefourSA will be led by CEO Hatice Evren.

“Today, we are opening a new chapter,” Aydın Group board member Erhan Bostan said.

“The stronger financial structure resulting from our investment will allow us to take bolder steps.”

Bostan said the company would focus on improving the shopping experience and strengthening relations with suppliers, business partners and employees.

The share purchase agreement was signed on April 17 and used an enterprise value of $325 million as its basis. The final equity value was to reflect adjustments for net debt and working capital at closing.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK PM Burnham signals support for written constitution

UK PM Burnham signals support for written constitution
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK PM Burnham signals support for written constitution

    UK PM Burnham signals support for written constitution

  2. Most wildfire outbreaks under control as wind warnings persist

    Most wildfire outbreaks under control as wind warnings persist

  3. Tokyo and Washington took joint action to support yen: Media

    Tokyo and Washington took joint action to support yen: Media

  4. Hungary PM announces closure of nuclear plant due to heat wave

    Hungary PM announces closure of nuclear plant due to heat wave

  5. Argentina, South Korea announce critical minerals partnership

    Argentina, South Korea announce critical minerals partnership
Recommended
Tokyo and Washington took joint action to support yen: Media

Tokyo and Washington took joint action to support yen: Media
Hungary PM announces closure of nuclear plant due to heat wave

Hungary PM announces closure of nuclear plant due to heat wave
Argentina, South Korea announce critical minerals partnership

Argentina, South Korea announce critical minerals partnership
Istanbul consumer prices rise 2.06 percent in July: Chamber

Istanbul consumer prices rise 2.06 percent in July: Chamber
Medium-high and high-technology exports hit $56 billion in first half

Medium-high and high-technology exports hit $56 billion in first half
Türkiye’s crude steel production increases 8.1 pct in first half

Türkiye’s crude steel production increases 8.1 pct in first half
Türkiye emerges as key cruise destination amid Middle East

Türkiye emerges as key cruise destination amid Middle East
WORLD UK PM Burnham signals support for written constitution

UK PM Burnham signals support for written constitution

Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham has signalled his support for a written constitution for the U.K., which unlike most countries, does not have one authoritative document.
ECONOMY Tokyo and Washington took joint action to support yen: Media

Tokyo and Washington took joint action to support yen: Media

Washington and Tokyo jointly intervened to shore up the Japanese yen for the first time in nearly 30 years after the currency sank to its weakest level in decades, the Financial Times has reported.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş advance in European qualifying rounds

Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş advance in European qualifying rounds

Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş have both moved a step closer to the group stages of European football competition after advancing from their respective qualifying ties this week.
﻿