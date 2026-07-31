Minister Bolat welcomes representatives of Brazilian companies

ANKARA

Minister Bolat met with representatives of Brazilian-owned companies in Türkiye. Ankara (DHA)

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat welcomed on July 30 senior representatives of several Brazilian-owned companies invested in Türkiye.

The meeting at the Ministry addressed the current status of the companies’ investments in Türkiye, their plans and expectations for the upcoming period, and opportunities for cooperation aimed at developing Turkish-Brazilian trade and investment relations.

With direct capital investments reaching $2.4 billion, the presence of Brazilian investors in Türkiye was deemed extremely valuable, and the importance of further strengthening existing investments in the coming period was highlighted.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, it was noted at the meeting that the operations of Brazilian-owned companies in Türkiye are concentrated in strategic sectors such as food and agriculture-based industries, construction materials, the automotive supply industry and electrical equipment and industrial automation.

It was noted that these companies, through their production facilities in various regions of our country, contribute to employment, the deepening of our supply chains and our technological expertise.

“Brazilian companies expressed their pleasure in investing in our country. They stated that their investments have met their expectations thanks to Türkiye’s strong industrial infrastructure, skilled workforce and access to regional markets. Brazilian companies also emphasized that they are eager to expand their existing facilities in our country and make additional investments in new sectors, and that they view Türkiye as a long-term center for production and growth. As the Trade Ministry, we will continue to support domestic and international investments that manufacture in our country, create jobs and contribute to exports through trade policy tools,” the ministry announcement stated.