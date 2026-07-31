Türkiye’s exports climb over 21 percent year-on-year in June

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s exports rose 21.7 percent year-on-year to $24.92 billion in June, according to official data released on July 31.



Imports increased 23 percent from a year earlier to $35.29 billion, provisional figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Trade Ministry showed.



The country’s foreign trade deficit widened 26.2 percent year-on-year to $10.37 billion during the month.



The export-to-import coverage ratio fell to 70.6 percent from 71.4 percent in June 2025.



Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, exports climbed 23.2 percent to $23.3 billion, while imports rose 24.3 percent to $28.02 billion.



The energy- and gold-excluded trade deficit stood at $4.71 billion, with the export-to-import coverage ratio at 83.2 percent.



Manufactured products accounted for 93.7 percent of total exports in June, while agriculture, forestry and fishing represented 3.5 percent and mining and quarrying 2 percent.



Intermediate goods made up 71.4 percent of imports, followed by consumer and capital goods, each with a 14.2 percent share.



Germany was Türkiye’s largest export market in June, receiving $1.97 billion worth of goods. It was followed by the U.S. with $1.54 billion, Italy with $1.35 billion, the U.K. with $1.26 billion and Spain with $1.12 billion.



China was the leading source of imports with $5.28 billion, followed by Russia, Germany, the U.S. and Italy.



In the first half of 2026, exports increased 3.5 percent year-on-year to $135.98 billion, while imports rose 4.6 percent to $189.12 billion.



The January-June foreign trade deficit widened 7.4 percent to $53.14 billion.