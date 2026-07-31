Türkiye’s energy import bill rises 28.8 percent in June

ANKARA

Türkiye’s energy import bill increased by 28.8 percent in June compared with the same month last year, reaching $5.92 billion.



According to provisional foreign trade data compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Trade Ministry, imports classified as energy products include “mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation, bituminous substances and mineral waxes.”



Türkiye’s energy import bill stood at $4.59 billion in June last year.



The country’s crude oil imports declined by 9.1 percent year-on-year to 2.66 million tons in June 2026, showed the official data.



In the January-June period, Türkiye’s energy import bill increased by 6.2 percent from a year earlier to $34.3 billion.



Data released by the Energy Ministry earlier this week showed that Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity reached 126,113 megawatts as of the end of June.

Renewable energy accounted for 79,062 megawatts, or 62.7 percent of the country’s total installed electricity capacity.



Solar power capacity stood at 27,210 megawatts as of the end of June, representing 21.6 percent of the total. Installed wind power capacity reached 15,281 megawatts, accounting for a 12.1 percent share.



Combined solar and wind power capacity rose to 42,491 megawatts in June, making up 33.7 percent of the total.