Invasive birds threaten native species in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

With around 390 bird species recorded in Istanbul, the green parakeet, the Alexandrine parakeet and the common myna exhibit invasive traits and pose a threat to native species.

Speaking to to Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency, Dr. Ergün Bacak, chair of the Hunting and Wildlife Program in the Department of Forestry at Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa Vocational School of Forestry, stated that Istanbul is one of Türkiye’s cities with the richest bird diversity because it lies along migratory routes.

“There are currently three common species in Istanbul that are considered invasive: The green parakeet, the Alexandrine parakeet and the common myna. There is also the white-eared bulbul, which is still being monitored. It has begun to show signs of reproductive success but has not yet reached a level where it threatens other species,” said Dr. Bacak.

Bacak pointed out that invasive species are transported from their natural habitats to a different region due to human activity and rapidly multiply in their new environments, thereby threatening the ecosystem.

He explained that although there are many different theories about how these species came to Istanbul, the most likely explanation is that animals that escaped from cages through the illegal pet trade have adapted to the wild.

“In their natural habitats, their populations are limited by predators, diseases and competition. However, as these factors are absent in the regions they have recently colonized, they are able to multiply very rapidly. This causes native species to lose their food sources and habitats. In particular, the cavities drilled by woodpeckers have been taken over by parakeets. The common myna competes with starlings, sparrows and other birds that nest in tree cavities. This situation negatively affects the reproductive success of native species,” Dr. Bacak said.

Emphasizing that regular monitoring efforts should be a priority in the fight against invasive bird species Bacak stated, “These species must be monitored regularly. Methods such as trapping or preventing egg development can be applied. In Europe, there are practices involving the placement of false eggs for gulls or the prevention of egg development. Similar methods could be considered for these species as well.”