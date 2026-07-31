Trade Ministry to impose new ad regulations

ANKARA

The Trade Minstry has announced that the scope of the restrictions on advertisements for astrologers, psychics and similar services, as well as for illegal betting and games of chance, has been expanded.

The Trade Ministry will implement the new regulation on Aug. 1, with the aim of preventing the misleading of consumers in advertising and commercial practices, creating a trustworthy advertising environment in digital media and strengthening the fight against illegal promotions.

In a statement from the ministry, it was emphasized that inspections targeting advertisements and commercial practices that mislead consumers, exploit their lack of knowledge and experience, create a basis for unlawful commercial practices and lead to unfair competition will be conducted effectively, extensively and with determination.

Under the new regulation, conditional sales advertisements that tie the provision of a discount or similar benefit to a specific condition will also be subject to the provisions governing discount sales advertisements.