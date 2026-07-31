Turkish MPs pass student amnesty, academic reform bill

Turkish MPs pass student amnesty, academic reform bill

ANKARA
Turkish MPs pass student amnesty, academic reform bill

 

Turkish lawmakers late on July 30 approved legislation allowing thousands of former university students who were dismissed or left higher education to resume their studies, in what has widely been described as a “student amnesty.”

The 28-article bill, passed by parliament’s general assembly, enables individuals whose enrollment in preparatory, associate, undergraduate or graduate programs was terminated for various reasons to re-enroll at their universities.

Although commonly referred to as a student amnesty, the legislation goes beyond restoring enrollment rights. It also introduces reforms covering academic ethics, faculty employment and medical education.

Under the new law, eligible students whose education was interrupted due to financial hardship, health issues, family circumstances or other reasons will be able to apply for reinstatement within four months after the law enters into force.

Those completing compulsory military service will have two months from their discharge to submit applications. Successful applicants are expected to resume their studies in the 2026-2027 academic year.

The legislation also allows medical students who completed their theoretical coursework but failed to finish mandatory clinical training or internships to complete the remaining requirements and graduate.

The amnesty will not apply to individuals convicted of terrorism-related offenses or certain serious crimes, those found to have enrolled using forged documents, or those whose ties with universities were severed over links to terrorist organizations.

In addition, the bill introduces stricter disciplinary measures targeting academic misconduct. Faculty members found to have used ghostwritten theses or academic work, as well as those providing or facilitating such services, could face severe penalties, including dismissal from their positions.

The law also authorizes universities to employ faculty members on contractual terms until the age of 75 in fields where academic staff are in short supply.

The measure will take effect after it is signed by the president and published in the Official Gazette.

Türkiye,

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