Türkiye brings back 526 fugitives in first seven months of 2026

Türkiye brings back 526 fugitives in first seven months of 2026

ANKARA
Türkiye brings back 526 fugitives in first seven months of 2026

 

Türkiye has repatriated 526 internationally wanted suspects during the first seven months of 2026 as part of a coordinated effort led by the Interior Ministry to track down fugitives abroad, officials said.

According to ministry data, authorities worked with international partners across 44 countries between Jan. 1 and July 16 to secure the return of 499 suspects. A further 27 individuals sought under Interpol Red Notices were extradited on July 28, bringing the total to 526.

Among the 499 suspects initially returned, 225 were wanted for public order crimes, 194 for smuggling and organized crime offenses, 71 for narcotics-related crimes and nine for terrorism. Authorities said 123 of those brought back were identified as leaders or members of organized criminal groups.

Of the nine terrorism suspects, five were wanted for links to PKK, while two were accused of involvement with groups exploiting religion for terrorist purposes and two with other terrorist organizations.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said the figures reflected Türkiye’s growing ability to locate and extradite fugitives through international cooperation.

“Criminals should know that attempting to flee only changes where they will be caught,” Çiftçi said. “We will continue to narrow the space for fugitives, close their escape routes and bring them back to face justice.”

International arrest procedures are coordinated by the Turkish police’s Interpol-Europol Department, which shares information with foreign law enforcement agencies and manages extradition efforts.

An Interpol Red Notice is a request to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person pending extradition.

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