KAAN’s new fighter prototype clears key test

ANKARA

Türkiye’s first indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet, KAAN, has reached another key milestone as its P1 prototype successfully completed its maiden taxi test, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) announced on July 31.

The successful trial marks the latest stage in the development of one of Türkiye’s flagship defense technology programs. Footage released by TUSAŞ showed the new prototype carrying out its first taxi test on the runway.

KAAN made its maiden flight on Feb. 21, 2024, after completing an extensive series of pre-flight evaluations, including ejection seat tests, full-scale static testing, control surface inertia and structural assessments, landing gear drop tests, avionics integration trials, fuel system verification and other ground-based validation procedures.

Before its inaugural flight, the aircraft also underwent low- and high-speed taxi tests, paving the way for its successful takeoff from TUSAŞ facilities in the capital Ankara.

The twin-engine fighter measures 21 meters in length with a 14-meter wingspan and is capable of reaching a maximum speed of Mach 1.8 (approximately 2,210 kilometers per hour).

Designed as Türkiye’s next-generation multirole combat aircraft, KAAN can carry eight beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, with four housed in internal weapon bays and four mounted on external hardpoints along the fuselage.

TUSAŞ has previously announced that six prototypes will be produced as part of the aircraft’s development program.

The first KAAN fighters are scheduled to enter service with the Turkish Air Force in 2028, while full deliveries are expected to be completed by 2030.

On July 10, the proposed U.S. sale of F110 engines for Türkiye’s first fighter jet KAAN has cleared a key congressional hurdle after Congress did not oppose the bid during the 15-day review period.

The notified sale covers the integration, assembly, external modification, certification, testing, defense services and technical data transfer related to the F110-GE-129E/F engines that will power the KAAN fighter aircraft.