Baku launches direct flights to Türkiye’s eastern Kars

KARS

The first direct flight from Azerbaijan’s capital Baku landed at Harakani Airport in the eastern province of Kars, initiating a new route expected to boost regional trade and tourism.

The long-anticipated mutual flights, operating twice a week, aim to create an air bridge that will develop transportation, economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

Deputy Governor Şeyma Aktaş Semiz welcomed the plane on the apron, presenting flowers to passengers and a cake to the pilots. Protocol members gathered with passengers from Azerbaijan and took souvenir photos.

Mayor Ötüken Senger and Kars Chamber of Trade and Industry President Kadir Bozan traveled on the inaugural flight, joining local officials, business figures, nongovernmental organization representatives and numerous guests at the ceremony.

The route establishes an air corridor connecting the Caucasus to Central Asia and is the result of long-term efforts, Bozan said. The direct flights will economically benefit Kars and the surrounding provinces of Ardahan, Erzurum and Iğdır, he said.

Travel time between Baku and Kars has dropped to one hour, which is faster than the two-hour drive to Erzurum, Senger said. The new route will further strengthen relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, he said.

The direct flights are also expected to draw more Azerbaijani visitors to local winter, culture and gastronomy attractions, including the Ani Archaeological Site, Sarıkamış Ski Center and Kars Castle. The route allows Kars to better utilize its strategic location.