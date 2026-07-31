Baku launches direct flights to Türkiye’s eastern Kars

Baku launches direct flights to Türkiye’s eastern Kars

KARS
Baku launches direct flights to Türkiye’s eastern Kars

 

The first direct flight from Azerbaijan’s capital Baku landed at Harakani Airport in the eastern province of Kars, initiating a new route expected to boost regional trade and tourism.

The long-anticipated mutual flights, operating twice a week, aim to create an air bridge that will develop transportation, economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

Deputy Governor Şeyma Aktaş Semiz welcomed the plane on the apron, presenting flowers to passengers and a cake to the pilots. Protocol members gathered with passengers from Azerbaijan and took souvenir photos.
Mayor Ötüken Senger and Kars Chamber of Trade and Industry President Kadir Bozan traveled on the inaugural flight, joining local officials, business figures, nongovernmental organization representatives and numerous guests at the ceremony.

The route establishes an air corridor connecting the Caucasus to Central Asia and is the result of long-term efforts, Bozan said. The direct flights will economically benefit Kars and the surrounding provinces of Ardahan, Erzurum and Iğdır, he said.

Travel time between Baku and Kars has dropped to one hour, which is faster than the two-hour drive to Erzurum, Senger said. The new route will further strengthen relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, he said.

The direct flights are also expected to draw more Azerbaijani visitors to local winter, culture and gastronomy attractions, including the Ani Archaeological Site, Sarıkamış Ski Center and Kars Castle. The route allows Kars to better utilize its strategic location.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Most fires across Türkiye under control, minister says

Most fires across Türkiye under control, minister says
LATEST NEWS

  1. Most fires across Türkiye under control, minister says

    Most fires across Türkiye under control, minister says

  2. Türkiye-Maldives trade pact enters into force

    Türkiye-Maldives trade pact enters into force

  3. EU grapples with migrant crisis in Spain's Cueta

    EU grapples with migrant crisis in Spain's Cueta

  4. Kiev seeks more air defenses after deadly Russian strikes

    Kiev seeks more air defenses after deadly Russian strikes

  5. Tourism revenue holds steady despite regional war’s impact

    Tourism revenue holds steady despite regional war’s impact
Recommended
Most fires across Türkiye under control, minister says

Most fires across Türkiye under control, minister says
Suspect in 2016 attempt to assassinate Erdoğan detained

Suspect in 2016 attempt to assassinate Erdoğan detained
Istanbul tightens traffic monitoring

Istanbul tightens traffic monitoring
Turkish fishermen eye record bonita season

Turkish fishermen eye record bonita season
Justice central to state legitimacy: Bahçeli

Justice central to state legitimacy: Bahçeli
June rainfall rises 90 percent from last year

June rainfall rises 90 percent from last year
EU cannot be party to Cyprus talks: Erhürman

EU cannot be party to Cyprus talks: Erhürman
WORLD EU grapples with migrant crisis in Spains Cueta

EU grapples with migrant crisis in Spain's Cueta

France and Italy tightened checks on travelers arriving from Spain on Aug. 1 after as many as 60,000 migrants crossed from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, triggering a humanitarian and political crisis.
ECONOMY Türkiye-Maldives trade pact enters into force

Türkiye-Maldives trade pact enters into force

A preferential trade agreement between Türkiye and the Maldives entered into force on Aug. 1, granting Turkish exporters tariff advantages on 404 products, the Trade Ministry has announced.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş advance in European qualifying rounds

Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş advance in European qualifying rounds

Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş have both moved a step closer to the group stages of European football competition after advancing from their respective qualifying ties this week.
﻿