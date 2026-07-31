Works for controversial mosque project begin

ISTANBUL

Machinery is seen at the Kadıköy waterfront construction site.

Construction began on July 29 on a controversial mosque project with a 7,000-person capacity in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district following the driving of the first bored pile, finalizing a planning and legal process since 2015.



Kadıköy Mayor Mesut Kösedağı previously said the project could cause transportation, environmental and security issues, noting a lack of demand from local residents.



Kadıköy Rıhtım Mosque Building and Sustaining Association Head Erol Kaya said construction work officially started after years of effort.



The traditional Ottoman-style complex belonging to the Religious Affairs Directorate will provide a living space featuring art workshops, a library, conference halls, a soup kitchen, a condolence house and a Quran course for children aged 4 to 6, Kaya said.



Expressing gratitude for the high level of interest the project received across Türkiye, Kaya said he believes the complex will add significant value to the city.



The complex will have four minarets, with the rear ones featuring three balconies and the front ones having two balconies, he said.



Workers will drive nearly 2,100 bored piles and 6,000 jet grouts to reinforce the ground against potential earthquake risks in the region before proceeding with structural work.



Following a site inspection with Association Deputy Head İsrafil Kömürcü, Kaya said their initial goal is to open a 1,050-vehicle parking lot, which includes 750 indoor and 300 outdoor spaces.



The contractor estimates a three-year timeframe to finalize the mosque construction, but the association aims to complete the facility much earlier to avoid traditional delays in the sector, Kaya said.