Works for controversial mosque project begin

Works for controversial mosque project begin

ISTANBUL
Works for controversial mosque project begin

Machinery is seen at the Kadıköy waterfront construction site.

Construction began on July 29 on a controversial mosque project with a 7,000-person capacity in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district following the driving of the first bored pile, finalizing a planning and legal process since 2015.


Kadıköy Mayor Mesut Kösedağı previously said the project could cause transportation, environmental and security issues, noting a lack of demand from local residents.


Kadıköy Rıhtım Mosque Building and Sustaining Association Head Erol Kaya said construction work officially started after years of effort.


The traditional Ottoman-style complex belonging to the Religious Affairs Directorate will provide a living space featuring art workshops, a library, conference halls, a soup kitchen, a condolence house and a Quran course for children aged 4 to 6, Kaya said.


Expressing gratitude for the high level of interest the project received across Türkiye, Kaya said he believes the complex will add significant value to the city.


The complex will have four minarets, with the rear ones featuring three balconies and the front ones having two balconies, he said.


Workers will drive nearly 2,100 bored piles and 6,000 jet grouts to reinforce the ground against potential earthquake risks in the region before proceeding with structural work.


Following a site inspection with Association Deputy Head İsrafil Kömürcü, Kaya said their initial goal is to open a 1,050-vehicle parking lot, which includes 750 indoor and 300 outdoor spaces.


The contractor estimates a three-year timeframe to finalize the mosque construction, but the association aims to complete the facility much earlier to avoid traditional delays in the sector, Kaya said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trade Ministry to impose new ad regulations

Trade Ministry to impose new ad regulations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trade Ministry to impose new ad regulations

    Trade Ministry to impose new ad regulations

  2. Invasive birds threaten native species in Istanbul

    Invasive birds threaten native species in Istanbul

  3. Minister Bolat welcomes representatives of Brazilian companies

    Minister Bolat welcomes representatives of Brazilian companies

  4. Commission investigating school incidents hears from students

    Commission investigating school incidents hears from students

  5. Germany's Merz demands Morocco 'take back illegal migrants immediately' from Spain's Ceuta

    Germany's Merz demands Morocco 'take back illegal migrants immediately' from Spain's Ceuta
Recommended
Trade Ministry to impose new ad regulations

Trade Ministry to impose new ad regulations
Commission investigating school incidents hears from students

Commission investigating school incidents hears from students
Türkiye brings back 526 fugitives in first seven months of 2026

Türkiye brings back 526 fugitives in first seven months of 2026
New Party turns to supporters for funding after CHP split

New Party turns to supporters for funding after CHP split
KAAN’s new fighter prototype clears key test

KAAN’s new fighter prototype clears key test
Turkish MPs pass student amnesty, academic reform bill

Turkish MPs pass student amnesty, academic reform bill
Baku launches direct flights to Türkiye’s eastern Kars

Baku launches direct flights to Türkiye’s eastern Kars
WORLD Germanys Merz demands Morocco take back illegal migrants immediately from Spains Ceuta

Germany's Merz demands Morocco 'take back illegal migrants immediately' from Spain's Ceuta

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on July 31 demanded that Morocco "take back illegal migrants immediately" after thousands of people crossed the border into Spain's north African enclave Ceuta in recent days.
ECONOMY Minister Bolat welcomes representatives of Brazilian companies

Minister Bolat welcomes representatives of Brazilian companies

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat welcomed on July 30 senior representatives of several Brazilian-owned companies invested in Türkiye.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş advance in European qualifying rounds

Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş advance in European qualifying rounds

Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş have both moved a step closer to the group stages of European football competition after advancing from their respective qualifying ties this week.
﻿