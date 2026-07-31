Report: Italian school principal ‘persona non grata’

ISTANBUL

Turkish teachers strike outside the Italian High School in June.

Türkiye has declared the principal of a prestigious Italian high school in Istanbul “persona non grata” following a months-long dispute over alleged wage discrimination against Turkish teachers, daily Milliyet reported on July 30.



The school, known as Liceo Italiano di Istanbul, drew national attention earlier this year after Turkish teachers staged a 123-day strike, arguing that they were paid significantly less than their Italian counterparts despite performing the same duties. The teachers demanded equal pay and equal treatment.



The strike ended on June 4 after the parties signed a memorandum of understanding. However, the dismissal of 10 employees in the aftermath of the agreement sparked renewed controversy within the education community and the public.



Following allegations that unionized teachers were targeted in the layoffs, the Turkish Education Ministry launched an investigation. As part of the inquiry, principal Giuseppe Finocchiaro and vice principal Nida İntiba were removed from their positions and both were stripped of their authority to sign official documents.



In the latest development, Turkish authorities took a further step against the principal. According to information obtained by local media, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has declared Finocchiaro “persona non grata.”



Following the decision, the relevant state institutions are expected to proceed with the legal and administrative measures concerning Finocchiaro’s status in Türkiye.