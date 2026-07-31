New Party turns to supporters for funding after CHP split

ANKARA

Türkiye’s emergent main opposition New Party raised 113.8 million Turkish Liras ($2.4 million) in the first 24 hours of a fundraising campaign launched as the movement seeks to build its organization without access to state financial support.

“We wholeheartedly thank all our citizens who donated for their support. Our NEW Party will continue to grow with the support of our nation,” deputy leader Özgür Ceylan said in an X post on July 31.

Around 32,000 people contributed to the campaign, he added.

The party launched the campaign after its formation left it ineligible for treasury aid allocated to political parties. Supporters can transfer donations to three bank accounts designated by the party.

New Party leader Özgür Özel said in a video message shared on July 29 that the movement was built by public support.

“The nation founded the New Party, the nation will grow it, and the nation will bring the New Party to power,” he said.

Under current legislation, individuals can donate up to 634,210 liras to political parties in 2026. The New Party will need to secure at least 3 percent of the vote in the next general election to qualify for treasury aid, assuming the existing legal framework remains unchanged.

Parties receiving between 3 percent and 7 percent of the vote are eligible for a reduced share of state funding, while those surpassing that threshold receive treasury aid calculated according to their share of the vote.

The fundraising effort follows Özel’s departure from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) on July 24, when he left the party along with 90 lawmakers to establish the New Party, significantly altering the opposition landscape.

Özel’s move came two months after an Ankara court annulled the CHP’s 2023 leadership election over allegations of irregularities, removing him as chair and reinstating former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

A challenge filed by Özel against the ruling is pending before the Court of Appeals, but a decision is not expected soon due to the judicial recess, accelerating the establishment of the New Party.