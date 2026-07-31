Germany's Merz demands Morocco 'take back illegal migrants immediately' from Spain's Ceuta

Germany's Merz demands Morocco 'take back illegal migrants immediately' from Spain's Ceuta

BERLIN
Germanys Merz demands Morocco take back illegal migrants immediately from Spains Ceuta

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on July 31 demanded that Morocco "take back illegal migrants immediately" after thousands of people crossed the border into Spain's north African enclave Ceuta in recent days.

Merz in a statement said he "welcomes Spain's intention not to allow the illegal migrants onto the European continent" and added that "we expect Morocco to take the illegal migrants back immediately".

The conservative leader of the EU's biggest economy, who took power last year, has vowed to be tough on irregular migration, an issue that has driven support for Germany's far-right AfD party.

"Protecting the European Union's external borders is crucial for combating illegal migration," he added in the statement. "I clearly expect all EU member states to fulfil this obligation.

"We are in contact with the Spanish government regarding this matter. Spain wants to -- and must -- bring the situation in Ceuta under control as quickly as possible."

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