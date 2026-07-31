UK man arrested in Greek Cyprus on suspicion of spying on military base

UK man arrested in Greek Cyprus on suspicion of spying on military base

LONDON
UK man arrested in Greek Cyprus on suspicion of spying on military base

 

A London man has been arrested in Greek Cyprus on suspicion of spying on a U.K. air force base on the Mediterranean island on behalf of Iran, British police said on July 31.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said 44-year-old Rashad Sultanov, a U.K.-Azerbaijani national, is alleged to have conducted “hostile surveillance” of RAF Akrotiri and shared information with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He was arrested July 17, and British police are seeking his extradition.

Police said Sultanov lives in London, and British media said he works as a taxi driver.

Akrotiri is the U.K.’s main air base for operations in the Middle East and in recent years has been used by British warplanes on missions against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq and to strike Houthi targets in Yemen. It was struck by an Iranian-made drone in March, early in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

British prosecutors have authorized charges under the National Security Act. The arrest followed an investigation led by counterterror detectives into incidents at RAF Akrotiri in May and June 2025.

“This case shows we are able to use the National Security Act overseas when British military bases are allegedly targeted by hostile state activity,” said Commander Helen Flanagan of London’s counterterror policing unit.

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom banned Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which it said is a threat to national security.

Law enforcement officials and intelligence experts say Iran-backed proxy groups are behind a growing number of attacks in Europe, most targeting the Jewish community and opponents of Iran’s Islamic
government.

Britain retained Akrotiri, and another base on Greek Cyprus, after the eastern Mediterranean island gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960.

UK,

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