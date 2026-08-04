Türkiye exports first domestic diesel-electric locomotive to Africa

Türkiye exports first domestic diesel-electric locomotive to Africa

ANKARA
Türkiye exports first domestic diesel-electric locomotive to Africa

 

Türkiye has exported its first domestically produced diesel-electric shunting locomotive, the DE 10000, to Tanzania, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said.

The locomotive, manufactured with a 90 percent local-content rate at TÜRASAŞ’s Eskişehir plant, left Derince Port by ship on July 29.

It will travel about 3,946 nautical miles, or 7,308 kilometers, before arriving at Dar es Salaam Port and entering service in Tanzania’s railway fleet.

“We sent our DE 10000 shunting locomotive to Tanzania. A product of domestic engineering, it has set off to meet the rails in Africa,” Uraloğlu said.

The locomotive is powered by the Özgün Motor, Türkiye’s first domestically developed diesel engine producing more than 1,000 horsepower. It was developed jointly by TÜRASAŞ and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) under the KAMAG program.

Uraloğlu said the engineering work behind the engine had strengthened Türkiye’s capabilities in power systems and could also serve sectors beyond railways.

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