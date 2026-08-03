Türkiye’s exports hit all-time July high of $25.6 billion

Türkiye’s exports hit all-time July high of $25.6 billion

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s exports hit all-time July high of $25.6 billion

Türkiye’s exports rose 2.9 percent year-on-year to $25.6 billion in July, marking the highest export figure ever recorded for the month, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Aug. 3.

Imports increased 5.2 percent from a year earlier to nearly $33 billion, while the country’s foreign trade volume expanded 4.1 percent to $58.6 billion, Bolat told a press conference in Ankara.

The foreign trade deficit widened 14 percent to $7.37 billion, compared with $6.46 billion in July 2025.

The export-to-import coverage ratio declined by 1.7 percentage points to 77.7 percent.

During the January-July period, exports grew 3.4 percent year-on-year to $161.6 billion, while imports rose 4.7 percent to $222.1 billion.

The seven-month foreign trade deficit increased 8.2 percent to $60.5 billion, with total trade volume rising 4.1 percent to $383.7 billion.

The export-to-import coverage ratio stood at 72.8 percent, down from 73.6 percent in the same period last year.

Annualized exports reached an all-time high of $278.6 billion as of July, increasing 3.4 percent from the previous 12-month period, Bolat said.

Annualized imports climbed 4.9 percent to $375.3 billion, while the foreign trade deficit rose 9.5 percent to $96.8 billion.

The annualized foreign trade volume increased 4.3 percent to $653.9 billion, while the export-to-import coverage ratio fell from 75.3 percent to 74.2 percent.

Record,

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