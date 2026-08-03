Crime boss extradited from Greece after unrest

ANKARA

An alleged leader of the “Baygaralar” crime group has been extradited from Greece to Türkiye after unrest broke out at a Greek prison during the transfer, Turkish media reported on Aug. 3.

Ramazan Baygara was returned to Türkiye following efforts by the Justice Ministry, according to the reports.

Authorities said the unrest erupted at the Korydallos Prison in Athens after Baygara, wanted by Interpol under a red notice, realized he was about to be extradited and resisted police officers.

Around 30 inmates who witnessed the incident allegedly started a riot and set fire to mattresses inside the prison, prompting Greek authorities to declare a red alert.

Firefighters responded with five fire engines and 15 personnel, while special operations units secured the prison perimeter. Baygara was later transferred to Türkiye under tight security.

Turkish authorities have issued 14 arrest warrants for Baygara on charges including premeditated murder, establishing and leading a criminal organization, drug trafficking, arms trafficking and migrant smuggling.