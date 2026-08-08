Kacır calls for faster green transition in Turkish industry

ANKARA

Türkiye must accelerate the adoption of green production, circular-economy and zero-waste practices while pursuing higher-value and high-tech manufacturing, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.

Kacır spoke at the launch of “Zero Waste at the Poles”, a book prepared jointly by the Zero Waste Foundation and TÜBİTAK’s Polar Research Institute.

“While transforming Turkish industry with a focus on high technology and added value, we also have a responsibility to rapidly introduce green production, the circular economy and zero-waste practices,” he said.

Kacır said the publication brought together two national initiatives launched in 2017: Türkiye’s Zero Waste Initiative and its polar science expeditions.

Türkiye has since conducted 10 Antarctic and six Arctic expeditions, involving around 300 scientists, according to Kacır. High school students who won TEKNOFEST polar and climate research competitions have also joined the missions.

Most of the research focuses on climate change, Kacır said, describing the polar regions as natural laboratories containing evidence of past conditions and indicators of future change.

Türkiye aims to obtain consultative-party status under the Antarctic Treaty System. It is also preparing to establish a permanent scientific research station on Horseshoe Island, where its Antarctic research camp is located.

Kacır said the project work and environmental assessment process for the planned station had been completed. Türkiye also intends to expand its scientific presence in the Arctic and deepen international cooperation there.