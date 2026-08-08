'Terror-free Türkiye’ bill clears parliamentary commission

ANKARA

A framework bill underpinning the “terror-free Türkiye” process has cleared parliament’s Justice Commission after an 18-hour session and will now advance to the General Assembly.

The Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion would establish an executive board chaired by the vice president.

Its members would include the justice, foreign, interior and defense ministers, along with senior presidential and security officials.

The board would be authorized to establish subcommittees and assign officials to monitor and coordinate the process. A separate monitoring commission would also be formed within parliament.

Under the proposal, eligible investigations and prosecutions would be deferred for five or 10 years, depending on the prison term prescribed for the offense. Intentional killings committed as part of an organization’s activities and certain offenses committed before June 1, 2005 carrying life or aggravated life sentences would be excluded.

Detention and judicial control orders in covered cases could be reviewed and lifted if the legal conditions are met.

The provisions would take effect only after a National Security Council decision is published in the Official Gazette. Those seeking to benefit from the law would have six months to submit a written application to a prosecutor’s office or an institution designated by the executive board.

Weapons, ammunition, explosives and other materials surrendered or declared by organization members would be registered.

The bill also states that individuals performing duties assigned under the legislation would not face civil, administrative or criminal liability for carrying out those duties.