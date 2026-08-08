Facility protects endangered purebred Ankara cats

Facility protects endangered purebred Ankara cats

ANKARA
Facility protects endangered purebred Ankara cats

A specialized center in the Turkish capital is actively protecting endangered purebred Ankara cats to ensure the survival of the historic long-haired breed.


The Ankara Cat Preservation, Survival and Promotion Center, operated by the Pursaklar Municipality across a 2,000-square-meter area, houses the animals in seven distinct sections.


World Cat Federation-approved felines receive special care in areas equipped with eight internal cameras covering their courtyards, sleeping quarters, resting areas and dining halls.


Pursaklar Mayor Ertuğrul Çetin said they established the facility, dubbed the Cat House, to raise awareness about the breed.


“We introduced our Ankara cat to foreign delegations during the NATO Summit in Ankara last month,” he said.


Çetin said they set up the 24-hour live broadcast system on the municipal website after foreign officials inquired about the animals’ living conditions.


“We placed cameras inside their cages, offering this for people to watch 24/7,” he said.


Over 736,500 people from 27 countries, alongside viewers from all over Türkiye, tuned in to watch the cats online at seyret.pursaklar.bel.tr over a single week, Çetin said.


“Promoting our country and Ankara with such a beautiful activity has incredibly pleased us,” he said.


Known globally as the Angora, the Ankara cat is recognized as one of the oldest naturally occurring long-haired cat breeds characterized by its shiny coat.


The breed faces ongoing extinction risks despite its historical prominence, leading local authorities to implement strict conservation programs.

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