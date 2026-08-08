Manifest eyes global push, clarifies London plans

ISTANBUL

Manifest poses backstage at the Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo.

Turkish pop group Manifest has clarified that it is not relocating permanently to the United Kingdom, following widespread speculation sparked by plans to establish a new shared base in London as part of its international growth strategy.



The discussion began after the group’s founder and manager, Tolga Akış, announced that the members’ shared house in Istanbul would close in September and be replaced by a new living and working space in London. The remarks prompted claims on social media that the group was leaving Türkiye.



Akış later said the Istanbul house had always been intended as a temporary arrangement during the group’s first year together and was no longer necessary as the members had moved into their own homes.



He stressed that the London property would serve as a hub for Manifest’s global projects, international collaborations and overseas business activities, adding that the group is preparing to sign with a major international production company.



Akış dismissed reports of a permanent move, saying Manifest would continue to be based in Türkiye while using London as an operational center for its international ambitions.



The group is set to perform at London’s Wembley Arena on Oct. 16 before returning to Türkiye, Akış said, describing the concert as a key milestone in Manifest’s global ambitions.



“Our country means everything to us. We have no intention of leaving it permanently,” Akış said.