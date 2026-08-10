Abdülhamid Han drillship marks four years with 20 wells

Abdülhamid Han drillship marks four years with 20 wells

ANKARA
Abdülhamid Han drillship marks four years with 20 wells

Türkiye’s seventh-generation deep-sea drillship Abdülhamid Han has carried out drilling operations at 20 wells in the Mediterranean and Black seas since entering service on Aug. 9, 2022, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has said.

The vessel is currently working at the Türkali-44 well in the Black Sea. It has drilled three wells in the Mediterranean and 17 in the Black Sea during its four years of operations.

Abdülhamid Han began its first assignment at the Yörükler-1 well after departing Taşucu Port in the southern province of Mersin.

It later worked at the Taşucu-1 and Akseki-1 wells before moving to the Black Sea in 2024. Its assignments there this year have included the Amasra-4 well.

Drilling by the vessel at Göktepe-3 yielded a natural gas discovery of 75 billion cubic meters, announced on May 17, 2025.

The find raised Türkiye’s declared Black Sea gas reserves to 785 billion cubic meters, according to the ministry.

The ship is 238 meters long and 42 meters wide and has a maximum drilling capacity of 12,120 meters.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Türkiye now operates six deep-sea drillships and two seismic research vessels, describing the fleet as the world’s fourth largest.

“We will continue to explore, discover and produce for the prosperity of our people,” Bayraktar said.

abdülhamit han,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

    Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

  2. World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

    World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

  3. Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

    Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

  4. Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production

    Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production

  5. Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

    Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot
Recommended
World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN
Googles Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users
Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production

Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production
Istanbul e-export summit to gather e-commerce giants

Istanbul e-export summit to gather e-commerce giants
Türkiye plans interagency push on critical minerals

Türkiye plans interagency push on critical minerals
Oil prices rise, stocks mixed ahead of crucial US inflation data

Oil prices rise, stocks mixed ahead of crucial US inflation data
Türkiye’s free zones set export record of $7.7 billion in first seven months

Türkiye’s free zones set export record of $7.7 billion in first seven months
WORLD Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural catastrophes worldwide are estimated to have reached $100 billion in the first half of this year, reinsurance group Swiss Re has said, a sharp decline from the period last year.

ECONOMY World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

Global youth unemployment rose last year, the United Nations has said, with some of the steepest increases seen in high-income countries as artificial intelligence begins to change the jobs market.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿