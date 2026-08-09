Pentagon to invest in Australian rare earth mine

SYDNEY

The Pentagon has announced a $400 million conditional loan to an Australian company for the establishment of a mine for scandium production.

A remote Australian town will become a "cornerstone" of the Western supply of scandium, a rare earth needed for defense, planes and data centers, miner Sunrise Energy Metals said on Aug. 8 after a $400 million U.S. pledge.



The Pentagon announced a $400 million conditional loan commitment to Sunrise to build the world's first primary mine for scandium, of which China dominates supply and processing, at a meeting between President Donald Trump and mining executives in Washington.



Scandium is usually sourced as a byproduct of other mining.



"We aim to establish Syerston as a cornerstone of Western scandium supply," Sunrise chairman Robert Friedland said in a statement, referring to the proposed mine in Fifield, New South Wales state. Fifield is around 450 kilometers west of Sydney.



New South Wales has some of the highest concentrations of scandium globally, the state government said.



China restricted exports of scandium for defense products last year, triggering the U.S. search for new suppliers.



The Pentagon statement said the scandium project will "ensure Western alignment from mine to finished product."



Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed a critical minerals agreement aimed at countering China in October, pledging that each would invest $1 billion in projects.



Sunrise struck a deal with Lockheed Martin last year to sell the defense and aerospace manufacturer 25 percent of its scandium output for the first five years of the mine.