Turkish Airlines carries 54 million passengers

Turkish Airlines carries 54 million passengers

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines carries 54 million passengers

Turkish Airlines’ international passengers increase more than 6 percent in the first seven months of 2026 to a total of 35.4 million.

Turkish Airlines carried 54 million passengers in the January-July 2026 period, up 5.4 percent year-on-year, while its passenger load factor improved by 2.1 percentage points to 84.2 percent.


International passenger traffic rose 6.2 percent to 35.4 million, while domestic traffic increased 3.8 percent to 18.6 million, the company said in a statement.


Turkish Airlines operated a fleet of 563 aircraft at the end of July, compared with 491 aircraft a year earlier, while the number of destinations served increased to 358 from 353.


Cargo and mail carried climbed 12 percent to 1.36 million tons.


Europe remained the carrier’s largest market, carrying 18.8 million passengers, up 9.2 percent year-on-year. Passenger traffic to Africa increased 11.6 percent to 3.1 million, while Middle East traffic declined 17.6 percent to 4.2 million.


The Far East delivered the strongest passenger growth, with traffic rising 19.4 percent year-on-year to 6.1 million passengers. Traffic to the Americas increased 2.1 percent to 3.3 million passengers.


In July alone, Turkish Airlines carried 9.5 million passengers, marking a 4.6 percent increase from a year earlier, while the passenger load factor improved by 1 percentage point to 86.5 percent.


International passenger traffic rose 4.5 percent year-on-year to 6 million and domestic traffic increased 4.8 percent to 3.4 million.

Türkiye,

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