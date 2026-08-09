Türkiye expands energy reach thtough partnerships

Türkiye expands energy reach thtough partnerships

ANKARA
Türkiye expands energy reach thtough partnerships

This file photos shows Türkiye’s third drilling vessel Kanuni navigating through through the Bosphorus in Istanbul from the Marmara Sea to the Black Sea.

Türkiye is accelerating the international expansion of its oil and gas industry through partnerships spanning the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Central Asia, as it seeks to transform Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) into a global energy company capable of producing 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.


Bayraktar said Türkiye is expanding its energy presence through partnerships onshore and offshore, from Kirkuk to Somalia, Libya to Oman and Azerbaijan to Hungary.


At the center of the strategy is the goal of transforming TPAO into an international energy company with daily hydrocarbon production of 1 million barrels of oil equivalent, Bayraktar said.


TPAO’s combined domestic and international production currently stands at around 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and is expected to approach 600,000 barrels per day by 2028 as output from the Sakarya Gas Field increases, he added.


Bayraktar said one of the most significant steps in TPAO’s international expansion strategy was taken in Iraq, while activities in Somalia represent one of the clearest examples of Türkiye’s overseas hydrocarbon exploration strategy.

He said TPAO acquired a 15 percent stake in BP Energy Company of Kirkuk Limited, becoming a partner with bp and ConocoPhillips in the Baba, Avanah, Bai Hassan, Jambur and Khabbaz fields in Kirkuk.


“In the first phase, our goal in these fields, which are estimated to contain more than 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent in hydrocarbon resources, is to develop existing reserves, increase production and explore additional potential,” he said.


Somalia, meanwhile, is one of the clearest examples of Türkiye’s international hydrocarbon exploration strategy,” he said, adding that Türkiye’s seismic research vessel Oruç Reis conducted seismic surveys in three offshore blocks in Somalia over 234 days.


“Our next-generation drilling vessel Çağrı Bey is carrying out Türkiye’s first deep-sea exploration drilling operation abroad at the Curad-1 well off the coast of Somalia,” he added.


Bayraktar noted that production-sharing agreements signed in June paved the way for exploration activities in Libya’s onshore and offshore license areas.


He said the steps taken in Libya aim to take Türkiye-Libya energy cooperation to a new level while strengthening TPAO’s presence in North Africa.


The Oruç Reis seismic research vessel is expected to move to Pakistan after the monsoon season to begin seismic data acquisition, while work is continuing to develop cooperation opportunities in oil and mining in Syria, Bayraktar said.


In Oman, Türkiye has signed a Concession Agreement and Joint Operating Agreement for Block 80, which Bayraktar said would help expand TPAO’s international activities in the Gulf region.


He added that work is also underway to develop new operations in Guinea-Bissau, Angola and Liberia.


Bayraktar said that under an agreement signed on June 1, BOTAŞ, Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR), TotalEnergies and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) agreed to supply Türkiye with a total of 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan over 15 years starting in 2029.


He said Türkiye has a presence in Iraq, including Kirkuk, and Azerbaijan, where TPAO participates in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz projects, as part of its broader international energy strategy.


Bayraktar also noted that TPAO has signed strategic cooperation agreements on natural gas exploration and production with ExxonMobil in January, Chevron in February, bp around the same time and TotalEnergies in April.


He said Türkiye’s activities in Hungary and Bulgaria demonstrate its strategy of deepening integration with European energy markets while contributing to Europe’s energy security.


Under a 2025 agreement with MOL, 3D seismic data acquisition at the Buzsak field has been completed and data evaluation is underway, while 3D seismic surveys at the Tamasi field continue.


He also highlighted joint exploration with Shell at the Khan Tervel field in Bulgaria’s Black Sea as another example of Türkiye’s contribution to European energy security.


Bayraktar said TPAO and KazMunayGas have signed a memorandum of understanding on hydrocarbon exploration and production, as well as a cooperation agreement on oilfield services.


He said the agreements will strengthen Türkiye’s energy presence in Central Asia while expanding TPAO’s technical and operational capabilities in the region.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK PM Burnham vows to end subscription traps amid cost-of-living crisis

UK PM Burnham vows to end 'subscription traps' amid cost-of-living crisis
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK PM Burnham vows to end 'subscription traps' amid cost-of-living crisis

    UK PM Burnham vows to end 'subscription traps' amid cost-of-living crisis

  2. Türkiye’s chocolate exports top $500 million in first half of 2026

    Türkiye’s chocolate exports top $500 million in first half of 2026

  3. Türkiye’s airports served nearly 139 mln passengers in first seven months

    Türkiye’s airports served nearly 139 mln passengers in first seven months

  4. Meta will soon face another high-stakes trial in US

    Meta will soon face another high-stakes trial in US

  5. August brings relief for Antalya’s tourism industry

    August brings relief for Antalya’s tourism industry
Recommended
UK PM Burnham vows to end subscription traps amid cost-of-living crisis

UK PM Burnham vows to end 'subscription traps' amid cost-of-living crisis
Türkiye’s chocolate exports top $500 million in first half of 2026

Türkiye’s chocolate exports top $500 million in first half of 2026
Türkiye’s airports served nearly 139 mln passengers in first seven months

Türkiye’s airports served nearly 139 mln passengers in first seven months
Meta will soon face another high-stakes trial in US

Meta will soon face another high-stakes trial in US
August brings relief for Antalya’s tourism industry

August brings relief for Antalya’s tourism industry
SMRs expected to provide one-quarter of new global nuclear capacity by 2050

SMRs expected to provide one-quarter of new global nuclear capacity by 2050
Third Turkish-built corvette joins Malaysian navy

Third Turkish-built corvette joins Malaysian navy
WORLD Iran Guards rule out Hormuz reopening without US meeting Tehrans demands

Iran Guards rule out Hormuz reopening without US meeting Tehran's demands

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz would not fully reopen until the United States met Tehran’s demands, including lifting sanctions and paying compensation for war damage.
ECONOMY UK PM Burnham vows to end subscription traps amid cost-of-living crisis

UK PM Burnham vows to end 'subscription traps' amid cost-of-living crisis

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has vowed to crack down on hard-to-cancel subscriptions and fake discounts as part of measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, Downing Street said.
SPORTS FIFA defends president Infantino amid controversy

FIFA defends president Infantino amid controversy

FIFA has issued a statement defending its president, Gianni Infantino, against what it calls a “concerted and ongoing effort” to undermine his leadership of the organization.
﻿